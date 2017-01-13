Airpark bars, grills set to bring on ‘The Season’

The Airpark is in the heart of the action for the January and February activities that have people flocking to Scottsdale.

Starting with the annual Barrett-Jackson Collector Car auction, Jan. 14-22, restaurants that are a short drive away have plans to celebrate the auto-filled week with pre- or post-auction eats.

The Hash Kitchen

Airpark: 14838 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., 480-361-5228, www.HashKitchen.com

Shops at Gainey Village: 8777 N. Scottsdale Road, 480-947-3214, www.HashKitchen.com

Before or after perusing and bidding on collectable cars, The Hash Kitchen is the prime brunch spot, bar and event venue near the prized Scottsdale car auctions for every pre-party and after-party, complete with a live DJ Jan. 14-22. The Hash Kitchen’s newest outpost, in the Airpark on Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thompson Peak Parkway, is less than 10 minutes from WestWorld and Salt River Fields.

Both Hash Kitchen locations will be open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and will offer $2 Ferrari Red mimosas – fresh pomegranate juice infused with champagne – and a $5 special on DIY Bloody Mary cocktails. Guests can customize their beverages at the build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar, with more than 50 over-the-top toppings, such as bleu-cheese stuffed olives, oysters and cheeseburger sliders, and house-infused vodkas and Bloody Mary mixes like habanero and tomatillo.

BLK Live

Airpark: 7301 E. Butherus Drive, 480-494-5069, blkliveaz.com

North Scottsdale’s most rockin’ event venue and contemporary dining establishment, BLK Live is the ideal destination for brunch, lunch and dinner before or after hitting Scottsdale’s classic auto auctions.

On the weekends during Barrett-Jackson, BLK Live will be providing a brunch and shuttle package ranging from $125 to $150. Guests can enjoy traditional brunch fare like French toast, white-chocolate pancakes, eggs and bacon paired with a Bloody Mary or mimosa. Live music from local bands and musicians are scheduled throughout the week.