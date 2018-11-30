Photos by Kimberly Carrillo

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson hosted the event “Johnson Family: Agents of Change” at Mountain Shadows resort on Tuesday, October 23. The event benefited The Johnson Family’s Mission 31 Foundation, which aims to provide opportunities and resources to seriously ill children and their families. Guests received an Arizona Cardinals signature football for autographs from the many professional athletes in attendance and enjoyed a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, a four-course meal and wine service. 