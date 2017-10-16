Aesthetic Air

By Lara Piu

Local salons offer cutting-edge treatments in stylish surrounds.

We’ve all heard the saying “You never get a second chance to make a first impression.” And many businesspeople know firsthand how accurate the adage is. Luckily, if you live or work in the Airpark area, a plethora of salons are ready and equipped to help you get your game face on.

Taglio Salon

Taglio Salon (tagliosalon.com), a long-time Scottsdale 101 tenant, recently expanded its capacity and service menu. Late last year, the salon, which formerly resided in the northeast area of the mall, relocated to a new suite a few doors down from Harkins Scottsdale 101.

“It was time for a new look. The previous salon was almost 14 years old,” owner Tom Rough says, explaining the motivation behind the move and his desire to remain in the mall. “I have always liked the location right off Scottsdale Road and the 101. The highway access makes it convenient for our clients.”

The new 2,000-square-foot salon features airy, vaulted ceilings and bright, contemporary decor. The refresh was such a hit that the increasingly busy salon needed room to accommodate more stylists. So earlier this year, Rough rented the suite next door, tore down its walls and doubled the salon’s size.

“Our passion is to create fashionable hair and celebrate individuality,” Rough says. “And we’re now home to even more of the best hair cutters and colorists in Arizona.”

In addition to more stylists, Rough used his newly enlarged footprint to add a Skin Room, which offers relaxing and effective Rhonda Allison facials. It’s also where you’ll find the state’s only Sculptor Artisan, a non-invasive microcurrent technology that burns fat and contours the body.

The former Vidal Sassoon Chicago stylist and manager constantly dreams up big new plans for his salon, adding, “We hope to see a school in the future for new prospects who want to learn hairdressing and advanced training.”

Exclusively Men’s Barber and Spa

Another Airpark mainstay with more than a decade in the area, Exclusively Men’s Barber and Spa (exclusivelymensspa.com) opened in 2006, the brainchild of owner and fourth-generation master barber Sam Mirzakan.

“Growing up, I saw how my dad took pride in his profession, and it felt like it was the right choice for me as well,” he says.

His eldest son, Arthur, helped Mirzakan open the barber shop and spa. Now his son, also a master barber, takes the family tradition into its fifth generation as a barber in New York City.

And after 30 years in the business, Mirzakan still gets inspiration from his work. “My passion for providing barber services to this day comes from the interactions I get from each client,” Mirzakan affirms. “I enjoy seeing their happy smiles when they step off the chair looking clean and fresh and ready to take on the world.”

His steadfast commitment to the Airpark community has transformed clients into friends.

“I enjoy listening to their life stories as they become comfortable and begin to open up and share,” he explains.

The unique men’s destination has a menu of services designed to encompass a whole-body approach to men’s grooming. “We do not stop at precision, spa-quality haircuts for men and kids of all ages,” Mirzakan says. “We have a long list of services that most other barber shops do not offer.”

That list includes straight razor shaves, royal shaves (which include a facial mask and massage), scalp shaves, mustache and beard trimming, facial masks, aromatherapy skin treatments, scalp massage, hair color services, full body waxing services and spa manicures and pedicures.

“We believe all men deserve a place that they can feel comfortable receiving their grooming care needs with no embarrassment or judgment,” Mirzakan says. “We are here to provide an all-inclusive barber spa experience for each client at every visit.”

The shop uses The Art of Shaving, a shave and hair care line formulated for men. “We are proud to offer our clients high-quality natural products with all grooming services,” Mirzakan says.

His large waiting room boasts complimentary cookies, snacks, coffee and water. Dark cherry wood accents set a masculine ambiance with comfortable, genuine leather barber chairs. Each station has its own television so clients can tune into a program that interests them.

“My goal,” Mirzakan says, “is to make sure each client that enters Exclusively Men’s Barber and Spa finds it to be a relaxing and enjoyable escape from the daily hustle.”

Dre’s Hair Salon & Spa

Not all Airpark-area salons are multi-generational, but owners like Andre Aronica of Dre’s Hair Salon & Spa (dreshairsalon.com) hope their business feels like a family affair.

“With being a large salon, we didn’t want our clients to feel like they were just another appointment on our books,” Aronica explains. “We want everyone to feel like they are a part of the Dre’s family, and I believe we have achieved that by seamlessly combining a luxury experience with the warmth and hospitality of a small, family-run business.”

The full-service salon’s menu is filled with hair, skin and nail services aligned with the latest trends. “We are definitely seeing a lot of color-melting technique in hair at the moment,” Aronica says.

Not to be mistaken for the ombre – where one color is applied midway, gradually building downward toward the hair’s tips – color melting uses three or more colors in the same or similar color family and intertwines them from roots to ends without being able to tell where one color starts and another one ends. “Colors can be melted from light to dark or dark to light and the result is a gorgeous dimensional color that is effortlessly chic and classic,” Aronica adds.

In nails, he says, the SNS Powder System is an exciting new product. This new process provides the benefits of traditional gel or acrylic nails without the potential negative side effects of using an ultraviolet light to set your manicure. “Plus the use of powder can create some amazing ombre, and other unique designs, that more traditional techniques cannot,” Aronica says.

The salon recently added a new brow grooming technique called nano needling. It uses ultra-fine needles to mechanically deposit pigment into the skin. Unlike microblading, where strokes are performed manually by the technician, nano needles eliminate the variation in strokes, pressure and the amount of pigment applied, which reduces, or even eliminates, the need for additional touch-ups with results that last longer.

“We are excited to have a new aesthetician on the Dre’s team who will be offering an elevated service that results in an even more natural brow, with the ability to shade and fine tune to perfection,” Aronica says.

And in step with its clients, Dre’s Hair Salon and Spa is getting a refreshed look.

“As beautiful as our salon is already, we are constantly evolving and updating our space,” Aronica explains. “Not only did we just finish a huge project with our newly minted pedicure area, but we also added additional hair stations to our spacious 6,000 square feet and are coming to completion on our overall upgrade. Think jaw-dropping illuminated 3-D panels and sleek wood flooring on the walls. It’s going to be gorgeous.”

La Lou Salon

Stylish spaces can enhance the experience for clients and staff alike. For La Lou Salon (lalousalon.com) stylist Veronica Robin, it gives her a sense of pride to work in a gorgeous space. “La Lou is a beautiful salon environment,” she says. “It has a beautiful design and the products we carry are top of the line – the best for our clients.”

A stylist since 2014, Robin worked her way up the salon ranks. She joined La Lou Salon in 2012 as a front desk receptionist, was promoted to salon assistant after she earned her license and graduated to a full-time stylist just eight months later. Her spirit and drive embody the passion found in many of the Airpark area’s “first impression” experts.

“I’ve always been in love with the industry of hair and makeup and always have felt a passion for it since I was a little girl, so it was inevitable,” Robin says. “What keeps me in the industry is definitely how I can make my clients feel so beautiful. It truly is the best reward.” 