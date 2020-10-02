Admanity helps businesses speak the language of the consumer

By Connor Dziawura

After selling advertising in the publishing world, Brian Gregory realized something: The “average businessperson” doesn’t know how to create an ad to appeal to consumers.

“Once they see a great ad, they’re filled with confidence and hope and excitement and they want to do it—they just don’t know how,” Gregory explains. “Businesspeople have no trouble spending money on advertising; they have a big problem spending it on advertising that doesn’t work.”

Determined to educate businesses on the advertising, marketing and communications strategies that work, Gregory founded Admanity with fellow entrepreneur Roy Regalado, who also worked in advertising. The idea, which Gregory realizes was “a huge, ambitious thought,” was to put all the principles into an algorithm-based test that would provide that information.

The system, called the Admanity Protocol, starts with a simple, true/false series of noninvasive questions. Test results yield a shortened Brand Brief—a four- to six-page analysis with insight for the business—and a full, 150-plus-page Brand Attraction Report, which is a more in-depth analysis providing insight including ad formulas, sample ads, and words and phrases relevant to communications and media.

The key in all this—what Gregory says most people don’t realize—is emotion.

The algorithm “analyzes, in a very short period of time—roughly five minutes—the emotionality of a brand,” explains Gregory, Admanity’s CEO. “In other words, which emotions will best sell this brand to the world. What do people want to see from this brand?”

Admanity has identified 15 relevant emotional archetypes: admiration, affinity, altruism, ambition, approval, attraction, authority, community, fascination, innovation, persuasion, prestige, service, temptation and urgency.

Gregory calls them “primal” and “basic,” saying they are the emotions that have always driven people to buy. The intent is to get brands “to start speaking the language the consumer, the subconscious mind of the consumer, wants to hear,” Gregory says.

“Every business in the world has different tactics and triggers … to make a consumer a possible customer more interested, and most brands have no clue what those are, because most small-business owners have never been given any kind of education in emotional marketing tactics,” he explains.

It’s “very psychological,” he notes; the problem, however, is “most people aren’t psychologists and they’re not going to think that way.”

That’s why the report “cuts to the chase,” saving time and providing businesses or organizations with the insight Gregory says major ad agencies would be offering for costlier fees. He likens it to a manual on how to appeal to emotion—but customized to the specific brand that takes the test.

“The little guy can effectively borrow from all the tactics, strategies and techniques that the big guys are using” and trigger the same emotional response, he points out.

“This is for the guy (who has) one to a hundred employees who’s struggling and trying to figure out how to not fire half of his employees tomorrow; it’s a battle every day,” Gregory explains. “We designed this (for) the bread and butter of America—the backbone of American business is small—to help them because no one’s ever shown them this stuff. They’ll never get access to it unless they hire an agency, and most won’t. I think we can help a lot of people the faster, the better right now.”

Gregory, who previously wrote a book on the subject, says it was a lengthy process to pin down the 15 key emotions and then get a mathematical algorithm that determines business advantages based upon human emotion right—something he says has never been done. While the test itself is simple, he says “thousands and thousands of calculations are happening,” with over 1,600 data points and more than a billion outcomes.

The test starts with general questions, gradually becoming more focused as it progresses—determining the next question based on the previous answer. The test has built-in forgiveness, Gregory says, so if two people from the same company were to provide some different answers, they could still find the same path. Taking the test multiple times, he adds, can even yield similar results presented differently—and businesses can take the test separately for different departments, like a restaurant that does both dining and catering.

“When that test starts out, it has 15 choices and it doesn’t know anything about you or your business—your size, your revenues, your employees, nothing,” Gregory explains. “And we don’t want to know any of that, because none of that matters to determine the emotionality of the brand.”

Admanity’s $397 cost includes the test, the Brand Brief and Brand Attraction Report, as well as access to a Personal Portal and Admanity-U. The Personal Portal creates a sort of community within the brand, storing the documents alongside a growing collection of resources, including a podcast, blog and videos. Gregory describes Admanity-U as more in-depth, hands-on training and real-world examples.

“Someday it’s just going to be this amazing compendium of knowledge and examples and ‘how they did it’ and ‘how you can do it’ type stuff,” Gregory explains.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is offering a $100 discount with the promo code “NOCOVID100.” There is a 30-day, unconditional money-back guarantee.

Additionally, organizations that partner with Admanity—such as chambers of commerce or trade organizations—will be able to offer free tests and the resulting briefs to their members, who, if interested, could then pay for the full reports. Gregory calls it “our altruistic way of helping businesses through these organizations that have a vested interest in their success.”

The company also licenses the algorithm and software to ad agencies “to help them acquire new business and service their current clients,” Gregory explains. The program is fully customized; contact Admanity for a free demo and price quote.

“We are hoping to partner with agencies in every city across the USA who want to use Admanity as a powerful marketing advantage,” Gregory says.

He reiterates that attracting customers all comes back to emotion.

“We want to make sure we teach it nice, easy and slow, because if you can master this, you can sell anything,” Gregory explains. “You can sell anything on the planet if you know emotionally how to do it.

“And that’s what Admanity has between all the 15 archetypes.

“We can show you how to sell any product on the planet of the Earth and make it appeal to the people most likely to want it. That’s the key.”

Info: admanity.com