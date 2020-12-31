Acupuncturist Kiya Hunter just wants to end the world’s suffering

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Airpark-based Acupuncturist Kiya Hunter just wants to heal people.

Hunter has been treating pain, autoimmune diseases and other hard-to-treat cases since 2008, through either massage or acupuncture. She has a deep understanding of the brain-body connection and provides results.

One of her patients, an 80-year-old marine, came in with a morphine drip attached to him.

“His pain was an 8 out of 10—even with the morphine drip,” Hunter says. “After regular acupuncture, he was shaking his hips and twirling his cane. It sounds like something from a movie, I know. His peripheral artery disease went away. It was amazing.”

Hunter says acupuncture has many benefits like stress reduction, an immune system boost and pain relief. A child came in with chronic mucus in the lungs from an infection and Hunter provided relief.

“You never know what you’re going to get,” she says.

Working in the health field was a longtime dream for Hunter. She wanted to be a doctor since she was 4, when she received a doctor’s kit. After high school, she went straight to massage school, so she could work parttime and “make good money while I got my bachelor’s degree in psychology.”

“I did run my own massage business for a while,” says Hunter, who earned her master’s degree. “I had a child at the time. My son went to preschool during the day and, sometimes, he would go to school with me at night.”

She moved to Arizona to earn a master’s degree in acupuncture from the Phoenix Institute of Herbal Medicine and Acupuncture. Hunter adores Arizona and has found success with her practice, Meraki Acupuncture.

Her treatment is quick and easy; clients are in and out of the office in 30 minutes.

Once patients are evaluated, Hunter analyzes clients’ presentation and gives an estimate of the number of treatments likely needed based on clinically evidence-based data. This varies with the specific condition, the amount of time you’ve had it, and other factors.

The acupuncture process is repeated two to five times a week until maximum improvement is seen. Then a maintenance regimen is often prescribed to prevent recurrence. Maintenance may be as little as one to two times per month.

“I usually do a consult for free, to see if I can help the person,” Hunter says. “If acupuncture doesn’t work, I do refer out if it’s not the answer. It all depends on how long they have been in treatment, how intense the treatment was and the case details.”

The cost is $80 to $130 per session upfront. She provides super bills to submit to insurance, if the company covers it.

“It’s hard for me to take money from people when I’m trying to help them,” she says. “But I have to charge people because bills and degrees cost a lot of money.

“My whole purpose is just to end suffering the best way I can. It breaks my heart when I see people who have tried everything, and they’re left with no other options. We have so much stress in this world. I want to help people not be so miserable. I want to help them have a happy existence and reduce stress. If I can do that, I’ve fulfilled my purpose.”

Kiya Hunter

14415 N. 73rd Street,

Suite 106, Scottsdale

602-888-4083, azmeraki.com

8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday to Friday