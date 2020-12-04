A88CBD adds BettermentRS as distributor

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

The Alkaline Water Company’s A88CBD will be distributed by BettermentRS—a health and wellness, CBD-focused direct store delivery distributor—to drive c-store and grocery store CBD sales growth.

“We are thrilled to partner with BettermentRS to represent A88CBD brand to some of the nation’s largest and fast-growing retail chains,” says Ricky Wright, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

BettermentRS will provide sales management, marketing and logistics expertise to accelerate sales for its A88CBD line of products, particularly in the convenience store channel.

CBD sales in the c-store channel are booming and represent a tremendous opportunity for its in-demand lifestyle brands, Wright says. Sales of hemp-derived CBD products in the c-store channel were approximately $122 million in 2019 and grew roughly four times faster than the overall CDB market, he says. BettermentRS will work closely with Alkaline Water Company’s sales team to introduce the brands to large accounts, including 7-Eleven and YesWay.”

Info: a88cbd.com or thealkalinewaterco.com