A Family Owned Feel

By Octavio Serrano

A family-owned kitchen remodeling business strives to turn the stressful process into a life-changing experience.

Airpark-based Kitchens by Good Guys handles every aspect of a remodel so the customer may only use one vendor, instead of trying to wrangle multiple contractors.

“We’ve learned to specialize more, and to be more of a specialty contractor than a we-can-do-everything contractor,” says Shannon Carfield, Kitchens by Good Guys cofounder.

Kitchens by Good Guys helps with space planning, construction, renovation, project management and other tasks. Armed with a construction background, Carfield has developed a system that is comfortable and convenient.

Born in the Midwest, Carfield, met his partner, Dean Eckenrode on a contracting job shortly after graduating high school.

“I met my business partner in Las Vegas on a luxury cabinet installation job and we worked really well together,” Carfield says.

“We came back to Phoenix to start working on projects together. We then decided to form Kitchens by Good Guys.”

Kitchens by Good Guys’ director of design, Amber Carfield, says the company is developing a turnkey process for its customers.

“We like to help them from start to finish,” she says. “We’ll help them with selections, with design layouts and specifications. We’ll help them select appliances and cabinetry and countertops, backsplashes and really all of the elements that go into it. And then we help them execute it.”

In addition, Shannon says the company uses an online program to interact with its costumers who want to stay updated on the job’s progress. The costumers can see daily photos and videos and even talk with representatives.

“We have costumers who may be out of state or even out of the country and we can live-time communicate with them about their job and they can really be involved,” he says.

Kitchens by Good Guys stresses it wants customers to be hands-on and an important partner during the construction process.

KITCHENS BY GOOD GUYS

7845 E. Gelding Drive, Suite 102, Scottsdale

480-696-3524,

goodguysphx.com