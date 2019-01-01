A ‘Brown’ Christmas: The family of pianists are ready to celebrate the season

The 5 Browns’ fans have requested a holiday album since the classical piano ensemble signed its record deal in 2004.

This year, their dreams came true.

“Christmas with The 5 Browns” features the holiday classics like “Sleigh Ride,” “Silent Night,” Greensleeves,” “O Holy Night” and “Nutcracker Suite.”

“It’s been wanted and asked for by our audiences,” says Melody Brown, who is joined in the band by her siblings Desirae, Deondra, Gregory and Ryan. “We’ve been playing now for 15 years—so they’ve been asking for a long time. We’ve accepted and gave our audience a holiday album. I know our fans are really excited to have a holiday concert to go to as well.”

The 5 Browns will perform a Christmas concert at Highlands Church in Scottsdale at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 14.

The five siblings are the first family to be admitted to train at The Juilliard School in New York City. They enjoyed their first wave of critical attention in 2002, when People magazine dubbed them the “Fab Five.”

The 5 Browns have been a force in classical music since their self-titled debut album hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Classical Albums chart with three separate albums—“The 5 Browns,” “No Boundaries” and “Browns in Blue.” They are excited to have released “Christmas with The 5 Browns.”

“When we decided to record an album of some of our favorite festive music, we really wanted to try and capture the warmth, fun and peace of these yearly, sibling Christmas Eve parties,” she says.

“So wherever you are and whatever your personal holiday traditions may be, we hope you feel a little bit of the joy we do while digging into a homemade pie; the laughter or tears of love we feel while opening the gifts we’ve given each other—or the peace we feel while listening to ‘Silent Night’ by the soft light of a Christmas tree.”

Brown says the project was a difficult one because, as classical musicians, it’s hard to do the holiday genre justice. They wanted to have pieces that are sophisticated yet fun, not “too cheesy,” she says, or over the top.

“Now that we have the record, we have a full-fledged holiday program,” she says. “It’s cool to finally have.”

Brown has fond memories of the holidays growing up. Music was always playing in the background—classical harp or guitar albums, or a music box Christmas album.

“All those I remember so vividly,” Brown says. “Our childhood memories are framed by that memory. It makes it so much more impactful and beautiful. Music playing around the season makes the season. I hope that people will be able to play our record as they’re throwing their holiday parties.”

This December, the family is getting together in Utah, as Deondra’s 9-year-old daughter is dancing in Ballet West’s “The Nutcracker.”

“We’re really excited to take part in her experience in ‘The Nutcracker’ and have our holiday feast on Christmas Eve.”

The 5 Browns: A Family Christmas

7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 14

Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

$26-$69

azmusicfest.org