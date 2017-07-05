4 lifestyle adventures around the Airpark

By Niki D’Andrea

From luxury cars to discounted electronics, big-box brands to mom-and-pop shops, the Airpark’s retail offerings span a gamut of goods available at an array of well-sculpted shopping complexes such as Scottsdale Promenade, Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons, in addition to numerous strip-malls and shopping districts. If you want to…

1. Spend some Benjamins

Drive a sweet sports car

Buying a classic muscle car or luxury sedan isn’t just for bidders at Barrett-Jackson auctions. The folks at Luxury Auto Collection also appreciate the art of haute automobiles and their inventory is nothing to shake a stick at (unless you’re shaking a massive stick crammed full of old $1,000 bills).

The most expensive car in the Luxury Auto Collection in late June was a black 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG with gullwing doors, listed at $479,000. But the trite catchphrase “something for everyone” is awesomely apropos here – the lowest-priced car at LAC in late June was a 2013 Nissan Sentra FE+S for $10,899. In-between are a bevy of Bentleys, Bugattis, and Beemmers, many on display in the LAC showroom at 7880 E. Beck Lane.

Buy original art by rock ‘n’ roll legends

Whose inner hippie doesn’t want a groovy oil painting of a white rabbit by Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick? Or a serigraph of a crude but brilliantly colorful cartoon face from the mind of Ringo Starr? Music fans can wander a wonderland of one-of-a-kind art and signed memorabilia at Rock Star Gallery.

This eye candy emporium embedded in Kierland Commons sets up thoughtful gallery displays of cool visual art works by famous players – including Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood’s paintings of other rock stars, Janis Joplin’s black-and-white line drawings and rich watercolor landscapes by Jimi Hendrix – in addition to displaying a museum-like inventory of collectibles like signed guitars and RIAA-certified platinum albums.

Buy a flat-screen TV (or several)

Check out Best Deal in Town, a Tempe-based company that this year opened a location in the Airpark, at 7625 E. Redfield Road, to accommodate even more shipments of things like 18 pallets of new 40-inch TVs with imperfect packaging. Big-box stores reject them based on damage to the boxes, so Best Deal in Town gets them discounted and sells them at 20 to 40 percent off retail, mostly in bulk to bars including Craft 64 in Old Town Scottsdale and various Tilted Kilt locations.

The stores also sell Apple products, including MacBook Pros, Yamaha and Denon receivers and TV mounts. The best deal that Best Deal in Town had in June was a 60-inch Samsung for $600.

Chief operating officer Jeffrey Hoodzow says Samsung is the most popular brand they sell, but they can meet anybody’s TV needs. “Customer service is what we’re strong at,” Hoodzow says. “We’re the biggest little company in town. We’re big enough to handle all your needs, but we’re small enough to care about them.”

2. Decorate your office/home

In a city known for its architecture, stunning storefronts and showrooms, there are of course several skilled interior designers ready to help decorate any environs enviably. But there’s also a superlative collection of consignment stores in the Airpark, should one choose to go DIY. If you want to…

Do it yourself

For those seeking something truly unique, there are more high-end consignment stores in the Airpark area than there are airplanes. To name just a few: Airpark Consignment, Avery Lane, Fabulous Finds, The Lost + Found Resale Interiors, Luxx Consignment, Stevan’s Consignment, Switch, Terri’s Design & Consign Furnishings, and Turn Style Consignment.

Hire a designer

There’s no dearth of direction from designers, either: Elements of Design, Friedman & Shields, Laura Kehoe Design, Roche Bobois, Scottsdale Design Center, and Sunday Bumps Interior Design lead a list of creative professionals around the Airpark who can help you decide whether you want to install a poker table in your den, get a glass backsplash for the kitchen, or organize your offices by color.

3. Have lunch with the ladies

There are 47 restaurants between Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Promenade, as well as several singular dining establishments of note, including Zen Culinary, US Egg, Sauce, Four Peaks Grill & Tap, Skeptical Chymist and Nick’s Italian Restaurant. But for ladies who lunch, a few spots hit the spot better than others. If you want to…

Keep it quick and light

For those who may be meeting for lunch and have to head back to the office, Greene House at Kierland Commons provides a breezy dining experience with an indoor-outdoor vibe and a healthful menu of light California cuisine. For a little more spice, Flo’s Asian Kitchen in Scottsdale Promenade serves lunchtime fare like artisanal Thai lettuce cups and lemon sauce chicken.

Take your time

The weekend brunch at Tanzy at Scottsdale Quarter gets a boost from the eatery’s new “brunch box” – an entrée with a drink (including sangria, mimosas, bloody Marys and Moscow mules) for $19.99, available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The new Scottsdale outpost of Old Town favorite The Mission (located in Kierland Commons) also makes a great place to spend an afternoon over terrific tequila-based cocktails and Latin cuisine.

4. Have a good time with the guys

Between Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, myriad car dealerships, a gun club and golf courses galore, the Airpark area makes a playground for big boys. If you want to…

Have a cigar

Stop at Scottsdale Cigar Club. Opened by stogie enthusiast Brad Berko at 14525 N. 79th Street eight years ago, Scottsdale Cigar Club emanates a classic, inviting vibe. Near the entrance are photos of Berko with Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane and former Paradise Valley Mayor Vernon Parker, who both proclaimed cigar days in their cities. There’s a game room off to the side, scores of reclining leather chairs and couches, flat-screen TVs everywhere showing news and sports, and a selection of 300 cigars. “If you can’t find a cigar you like here, there’s something wrong with you,” Berko says. “Unless you’re one of those cigar snobs – and we’ve got something for them, too.”

Drink fine Scotch

Open nightly from 5 to 9 p.m., the Scotch Library at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa offers an education in whisky from kilt-wearing Scotch ambassadors. The library includes more than 200 Scotches, including the rare Glenfiddich 50-year (a bottle on glenfiddich.com sells for £22,850, the equivalent of around $25,586). “An Evening of Scotches” happens every Friday at 6 p.m. (three selections, $50 per person, reservations required).

Play golf

Troon North Golf Club, the Westin Kierland Golf Club, Scottsdale Silverado Golf Club and several others offer fantastic full courses for golfers, but for those who can’t spend an entire day under the sun on the sprawling greens of Scottsdale, Topgolf has a variety of targeted golf games designed to improve your stroke, aim and overall game. Plus, there’s beer.